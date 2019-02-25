After Akhilesh and Mayawati extend SP-BSP alliance, leaders from both parties join BJP

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Several leaders of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) Monday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

BSP leaders including former ministers Mukul Upadhyay (Hathras), Ramhet Bharti (Sitapur) and zonal coordinator Dhruv Parashan (Agra) along with former SP MLA Bina Bharadwaj joined the saffron party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, the party said in a statement.

Welcoming the new members, Pandey said, "The welfare measures initiated by the Narendra Modi government and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, have increased the faith of the people in the BJP."

Pandey also claimed that the opposition parties were fearing defeat and therefore, forging alliances.

"Eyeing a possible defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the opposition parties are forging alliances," the state BJP chief said.