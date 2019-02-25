Home Nation

After Akhilesh and Mayawati extend SP-BSP alliance, leaders from both parties join BJP

BSP leaders including former ministers Mukul Upadhyay, Ramhet Bharti and zonal coordinator Dhruv Parashan along with former SP MLA Bina Bharadwaj joined the saffron party in UP.

Published: 25th February 2019 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Several leaders of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) Monday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

BSP leaders including former ministers Mukul Upadhyay (Hathras), Ramhet Bharti (Sitapur) and zonal coordinator Dhruv Parashan (Agra) along with former SP MLA Bina Bharadwaj joined the saffron party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, the party said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Mayawati, Akhilesh extend BSP-SP alliance to Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Welcoming the new members, Pandey said, "The welfare measures initiated by the Narendra Modi government and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, have increased the faith of the people in the BJP."

Pandey also claimed that the opposition parties were fearing defeat and therefore, forging alliances.

"Eyeing a possible defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the opposition parties are forging alliances," the state BJP chief said.

TAGS
Bahujan Samaj Party Samajwadi Party BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

