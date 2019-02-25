As Robert Vadra hints at joining politics, posters asking him to contest Lok Sabha polls emerge in Moradabad

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

MORADABAD: A day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra indicated his ‘intent’to join politics to serve the people better, posters were put up by the enthused Congress workers welcoming Robert to contest Lok Sabha election in his home town Moradabad.

“Robert Vadra ji you are welcome to contest elections from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency,” said such a poster in Hindi in Moradabad on Monday.

Vadra, in a Facebook post on Sunday, had dropped hints of joining politics, by seeking a larger role in serving the people of the country. However, currently, the high profile businessman is on the scanner of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has been questioned a few times by the agency in the recent past in connection with money laundering and land grab cases.

While Vadra ruled out the possibility of him joining politics any time soon, saying first he needed to get exonerated in baseless case heaped on him, the Congress leaders were found downplaying his thoughts as an indication to join politics. Vadra’s post has come a month after his wife Priyanka Gandhi officially joined the mainstream politics following her appointment as the Congress's general secretary of eastern UP.

“Vadraji has been in public life for quite some time as he is associated with some NGOs. There is nothing new in it,” said a senior Congress leader in Lucknow. However, in Moradabad, Congress leaders and party workers have started making a demand to field Robert Vadra as a Congress candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The posters also carried pictures of All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. “After Priyanka ji taking up an active role in the party, now the upbeat workers might have put the posters demanding Vadraji to contest polls especially on learning about his FB post. It will be entirely his choice,” said a very senior Congress leader on anonymity.