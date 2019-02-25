Home Nation

Assam hooch tragedy: Ttoll rises to 155, over 300 taken ill

According to official sources, 95 people have so far died in the three incidents in Golaghat while 60 deaths were reported from Jorhat.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The death toll in Assam’s spurious liquor tragedy rose to 155 by Monday evening.

The deaths occurred in Golaghat and Jorhat districts. Over 300 others, taken ill, are admitted at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital and the Golaghat Civil Hospital.

According to official sources, 95 people have so far died in the three incidents in Golaghat while 60 deaths were reported from Jorhat. 

“Altogether 247 people are undergoing treatment in Jorhat. The condition of eight people is critical,” Jorhat District Magistrate, Roshni Aparanji Korathi, told this correspondent.

The police arrested 22 people so far in connection with the incidents in both districts.

Meanwhile, the state’s ruling BJP on Monday came under criticism from opposition Congress on the issue. The Congress demanded a probe by the CBI into the incidents. The state government is already conducting a probe through a four-member committee.

The government has launched a massive crackdown on bootleggers and illicit brewers across the state. Excise officials said over 100 cases had been registered so far.

The state’s Minister for Excise Parimal Suklabaidya directed departmental officials to crack down on the sale and production of illicit liquor while the government banned the sale of red molasses used in the production of country-made liquor.

