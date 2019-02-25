Home Nation

CM Manohar Parrikar to be discharged from hospital Tuesday or Wednesday: Goa health minister

Vishwajit Rane said Parrikar's vital parameters were fine and he was "fighting fit", denying reports that the chief minister was to be shifted to Delhi for further treatment.

Published: 25th February 2019 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be discharged from hospital on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said here on Monday.

He said Parrikar's vital parameters were fine and he was "fighting fit", denying reports that the chief minister was to be shifted to Delhi for further treatment.

"I think by tomorrow (Tuesday) evening or the day after tomorrow (Wednesday), he should be home," Rane told reporters.

Parrikar, 63, was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, the chief minister's office (CMO) had written on Twitter that Parrikar's condition was stable.

ALSO READ: Issue health bulletins on ailing Manohar Parrikar: Congress to government

It had added that a senior doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi had conducted Parrikar's health check-up at a state-run hospital here.

"Dr Pramod Garg from AIIMS who is heading the treatment of Hon'ble Chief Minister @manoharparrikar has conducted a thorough checkup of the CM. The doctors are happy with his progress and the chief minister continues to be stable," the tweet by the CMO had said.

Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for the last year and has undergone treatment in the US as well as at the AIIMS in the national capital and a private hospital in Mumbai.

Several leaders, including Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, Rane and former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar, arrived at the GMCH on Monday morning to enquire about Parrikar's health.

Sawant later told reporters that the chief minister's health condition was stable and according to the doctors treating him, the "internal bleeding that was happening had stopped. All his health parameters are stable now".

Parrikar had fallen ill on February 14, 2018 and was shifted to the GMCH, from where he was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai the next day and later, to the US.

He was shifted to the AIIMS in New Delhi on September 15 last year and he had returned to Goa on October 14 last year for recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here.

Parrikar had also attended the Budget Session of the state Assembly on January 29 this year and presented the state budget the next day.

On the last day of the session on January 31, he was taken for treatment to the AIIMS in Delhi and he returned to Goa on February 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar Vishwajit Rane

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp