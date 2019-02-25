Haryana to give financial assistance to farmers, unorganized sector workers

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With eye on forthcoming Lok Sabha and the assembly elections later this year, the BJP government in Haryana has proposed new schemes to provide financial and social security cover to families of farmers and those of workers in the unorganized sector.

Presenting the budget in the state assembly, in his two-hour long speech the state finance minister Capt Abhimanyu announced to introduced new scheme to provide financial and social security cover to families of farmers holding land up to five acres.

Families of workers in unorganised sectors with family income of less than Rs 15,000 per month are also beneficiaries of the same scheme. The state government’s farmer scheme with an allotment of Rs 1500 crores will apply in addition to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Proposing no new tax in the budget, Abhimanyu said that the state government has not only tried to give impetus to economic growth but also tried to stabilize and strengthen financial structure of the state. He said the state government planned to transform the agriculture sector completely by diversifying the focus from crop husbandry to horticulture crops, animal husbandry and fisheries in the coming years and making these sectors holistic, integrated, progressive and futuristic.

Abhimanyu presented the budget with a total outlay of Rs 1,32,165.99 crore (2019-20), an increase of 14.73 per cent over Rs 1,15,198.28 crore outlay for 2019-19, with thrust on sectors including education, health, rural development, skill development and industrial training, agriculture and allied activities. The proposed budget does not include any new taxes for 2019-20.

In collaboration with the Union Government of India, the state government has proposed to set up a science city in the Aravali Biodiversity Park, Nathupur village in Gurugram. The city of Ambala will also see a sub-regional science centre. Committed to completing the SYL canal at any cost, the finance minister has allocated Rs.100 crore for the completion of the project. The government has also allocated 3500 acres for an aviation hub in Hisar. The hub will include a maintenance facility, training and simulation center, aerospace university and a defence manufacturing park.