Holy dip in Sangam will not help wash away sins: Mayawati's jibe at PM Narendra Modi

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief alleged that people will never forgive the BJP for making their life miserable through demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Mayawati (EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his holy dip in the waters of Sangam, saying it will not help "wash sins".

The prime minister on Sunday took a holy dip at the Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati -- in Allahabad and interacted with sanitation workers.

Narendra Modi taking dip at Sangam. 

"Will 'SHAHI' dip in Sangam by PM Modi be able to wash sins of reneging poll promises, treachery & other state wrongs? Not possible for people to forgive BJP easily for making their life miserable through deeds of Notebandi, GST, Vengeance, Casteism, Communal & Authoritarian rule," Mayawati tweeted.

She also slammed the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, claiming that "Rs 500 per month" may be useful for labourers but not for farmers who want remunerative price for their produce.

"Modi govt should differentiate between farmers and landless labourers. His Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme of Rs 500 per month may be useful for labourers but not for farmers who want remunerative price of their produce which BJP govt has failed to ensure. This is a failure," she said.

Modi Sunday launched the PM-KISAN scheme transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers.

