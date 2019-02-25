Home Nation

Issue health bulletins on ailing Manohar Parrikar: Congress to government

Parrikar, 63, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was admitted to the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here last Saturday.

Published: 25th February 2019 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: As Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar remains hospitalised, the opposition Congress Monday demanded the state government issue regular health bulletins to counter "rumours and speculation" around his medical conditions.

"The Congress Legislative party (CLP), which met on Monday evening, resolved that state government should issue health bulletin on the Chief Minister to counter the rumours and speculation around his medical conditions," Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar told reporters. He said "rumours" floating around Parrikar's health on social media has "created panic among the people".

"To avoid it, we urge the government to release daily health bulletin on chief minister's medical condition till the time he is admitted in GMCH," he said.

The Congress leader said his party wishes Parrikar a speedy recovery and also urged people not to believe in rumours. "This is a very sensitive issue and we all need to pray (for Parrikar's health)," he said.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters all the parameters of Parrikar are stable and he might be discharged from the hospital either Tuesday or Wednesday.

