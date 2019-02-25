Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls: Opposition to meet on February 27 to evolve 'Common Minimum Programme'

The decision to formulate a common minimum programme was mooted at the February 13 meeting of opposition leaders that included the Congress.

Published: 25th February 2019 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu NCP President Sharad Pawar CPI's D Raja Sharad Yadav SP's Ram Gopal Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi at a press conference after the opposition parties' meeting over various political issues including the issue of EVMs in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, NCP President Sharad Pawar, CPI's D Raja, Sharad Yadav, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi at a press conference in New Delhi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders of a number of Opposition parties will meet in Parliament on February 27 to chalk out a 'Common Minimum Programme' for fighting the general elections, sources said.

The leaders have been invited to the meeting in Parliament House library where a collective strategy will be evolved to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, they said.

The opposition leaders may also work out an electoral strategy to oust the BJP from power.

The opposition strategy on the Pulwana terror attack may also come up for discussion, they said.

The decision to formulate a common minimum programme was mooted at the February 13 meeting of opposition leaders that included the Congress.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had earlier proposed that there be a Common Minimum Programme of opposition parties and their primary aim should be to forge state-level alliances to defeat the BJP.

The last meeting was attended by Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, among others.

While leaders of a number of parties are likely to attend the February 27 meeting, sources say the Left is yet to decide on its participation.

The left parties are of the view that forging a national-level tie-up should be taken up after elections and so should be the common minimum programme, they said.

They feel that the priority should be to forge state-level alliances and the primary objective of the opposition parties should be at the national level to defeat the BJP.

"The Common minimum programme and other agenda can be worked out after the elections and the electoral seat-sharing arrangement should be done now at a state level," a senior Left leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Polls 2019 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Common Minimum Programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp