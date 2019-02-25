Home Nation

Maharashtra budget session begins, Opposition boycotts Governor's address over his remarks on RSS

Opposition expressed displeasure over Governor Vidyasagar Rao's remarks on the RSS stating it was one of the most secular and inclusive organisations.

Published: 25th February 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

The meeting of the opposition delegation with Rao comes days after Stalin and Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy separately wrote to him seeking a floor test.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Opposition parties on Monday boycotted Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao's address to the joint sitting of the Maharashtra legislature to voice their protest against his recent remarks on the RSS.

Earlier this month, Rao said in Nagpur that the RSS is one of the most secular and inclusive organisations as it has always respected the right of individuals to practice their own faith.

Expressing displeasure over the remarks, opposition members stayed away from the Central Hall where the governor arrived to deliver his address to the joint sitting of both the Houses on the first day of the budget session.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said they decided to boycott the address because they "were doubtful if it will be the governor's address or that of a RSS person".

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidyasagar Rao Maharashtra budget session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp