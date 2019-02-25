Mayawati, Akhilesh extend BSP-SP alliance to Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Extending their mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) beyond Uttar Pradesh (UP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahajun Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday announced that they will contest the coming Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Uttarakhand as an alliance.

According to the press release, of the 29 seats in MP, SP will contest only from three seats - Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho - while the remaining 26 will be contested by the BSP.

Similarly, in Uttarakhand, SP will contest only one seat of Garwahal (Pauri) while the remaining four seats will be contested by BSP.

In UP, the BSP is contesting from 38 seats and the SP in 37 while five seats are left for other parties, including two for the Congress.