Pulwama attack: Kerala hackers pay tribute to CRPF men on Pakistani daily Dawn's Wiki page 

By Online Desk

The Wikipedia page of Pakistani news daily "Dawn" was targeted by hackers from Kerala who edited the page to add a tribute in Malayalam to the CRPF personnel who were killed in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14.

READ | Pulwama fallout: MP traders, farmers ban Pakistan imports, exports

The hackers, who identified themselves as "malluapps", also changed the name of the Karachi-based newspaper's founder to Mahatma Gandhi instead of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and posted a picture of Malayala Manorama's (a leading Malayalam daily) front page instead of the original image.

The Wiki article on "Dawn' that was hacked

The intro line of the Wiki article was edited to "Bharat Mada jai jai jai." It was followed by three bullet points, which read:

"Unite against global terrorism.



All Indians are thankful to our brave jawans who protect us from enemies even at the cost of their lives.



Condolences to the brave martyrs."

The actual Wiki content about the newspaper was still on display below the tribute and remained untouched.

READ | If Pakistan attacks with one nuke, India will finish us with 20: Pervez Musharraf

Malluapps is a popular fun platform with games and apps that lets users post the results on Facebook.

Kerala cyber hackers are infamous for their deeds in the cyber world, which include having hacked the official websites of the Pakistan Election Commission and the Hindu Mahasabha.

The article's info box was edited

The pages of Dawn News and Dawn Media Group, the centrist daily's sister organisations, were not attacked.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday had assured his Indian counterpart that he will "immediately act" against the perpetrators of the attack, if New Delhi provides "actionable intelligence."

However, on the same day, Imran's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused India of creating a "war frenzy" against his country's efforts for peace.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, sparking global outrage. Adil, a youth from Pulwama district, rammed his explosive-ridden SUV into a 59-seater CRPF vehicle, which was part of a 70-vehicle CRPF convoy coming from Jammu to Srinagar, at Lehpora, some 20 km south of Srinagar.