Home Nation

Pulwama fallout: Nirmala Sitharaman, service chiefs interact with India's defence attaches

The two-day conclave of the defence attaches is taking place in the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the dastardly terror attack.

Published: 25th February 2019 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the three service chiefs Monday interacted with India's defence attaches in 42 countries during which the Pulwama terror attack and the overall security challenges facing the country figured, official sources said.

The two-day conclave of the defence attaches is taking place in the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the dastardly terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Days after the attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the armed forces have been given free hand to respond to the strike.

Islamabad said it will adequately respond to any action by New Delhi.

The sources said a range of issues, including the situation along the border with Pakistan, were discussed at the meeting.

India's defence attache to Pakistan and Afghanistan were among those who attended the conclave.

The sources said the situation along India's border with China as well as geo-strategic issues relating to India's neighbourhood as well as the situation in West Asia will be discussed on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp