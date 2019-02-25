Pulwama fallout: Nirmala Sitharaman, service chiefs interact with India's defence attaches

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the three service chiefs Monday interacted with India's defence attaches in 42 countries during which the Pulwama terror attack and the overall security challenges facing the country figured, official sources said.

The two-day conclave of the defence attaches is taking place in the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the dastardly terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Days after the attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the armed forces have been given free hand to respond to the strike.

Islamabad said it will adequately respond to any action by New Delhi.

The sources said a range of issues, including the situation along the border with Pakistan, were discussed at the meeting.

India's defence attache to Pakistan and Afghanistan were among those who attended the conclave.

The sources said the situation along India's border with China as well as geo-strategic issues relating to India's neighbourhood as well as the situation in West Asia will be discussed on Tuesday.