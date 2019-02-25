Rajnath Singh meets police officer undergoing treatment in AIIMS after Kashmir encounter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met Deputy Inspector General Amit Kumar who is admitted to AIIMS after he sustained injuries during an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama last week.

The encounter had taken place on last Monday in Pulwama’s Pinglan area, about 12 km from where a JeM suicide bomber drove his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus on February 14. After being initially treated at an Army hospital in Srinagar, Singh was airlifted to Delhi on Friday for his treatment at the AIIMS.

Visited AIIMS to inquire about the health of DIG @JmuKmrPolice , Shri Amit Kumar who was severely injured in a recent counter terror operation in Pulwama. Officers like him lift the morale of forces with their action. I salute his courage and the bravery exhibited by his team. pic.twitter.com/9upYvjR3NS — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 24, 2019

Five security personnel were killed in the Pinglan encounter that ended with the elimination of three Jaish terrorists, including the mastermind of the deadly Pulwama terror attack. Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack that was one of the deadliest in Kashmir.A civilian also was killed in the exchange of gunfire between the two sides.