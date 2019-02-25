Rajnath Singh meets police officer undergoing treatment in AIIMS after Kashmir encounter

Home Nation

DIG Amit Kumar sustained injuries during an encounter with JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pinglan area in Pulwama district.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh inquired about the health of DIG Amit Kumar. (Photo| Twitter/ Rajnath Singh)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met Deputy Inspector General Amit Kumar who is admitted to AIIMS after he sustained injuries during an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama last week.

The encounter had taken place on last Monday in Pulwama’s Pinglan area, about 12 km from where a JeM suicide bomber drove his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus on February 14. After being initially treated at an Army hospital in Srinagar, Singh was airlifted to Delhi on Friday for his treatment at the AIIMS.

Five security personnel were killed in the Pinglan encounter that ended with the elimination of three Jaish terrorists, including the mastermind of the deadly Pulwama terror attack. Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack that was one of the deadliest in Kashmir.A civilian also was killed in the exchange of gunfire between the two sides. 

