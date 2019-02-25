Home Nation

SC dismisses plea seeking direction to parties not to field candidates having more than 2 children

The plea, filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, sought declaration of the 'two-child norm' as a mandatory criteria for government job.

Published: 25th February 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to political parties not to give tickets to those who have more than two children.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a plea seeking a direction that political parties should comply with the 'two-child norm' and not field candidates having more than two children.

The plea, filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, sought declaration of the 'two-child norm' as a mandatory criteria for government jobs, aids and subsidies and urged that the law, dealing with the "condition for recognition of a state or national party" be suitably amended.

The plea said non-compliance of the norm should lead to withdrawal of citizens' statutory rights including right to vote and contest elections.

 

TAGS
two child norm Government jobs

