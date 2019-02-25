Home Nation

Seven students hospitalized after consuming Celphos spiked water Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Madhya Pradesh

The seven students, including six boys and a girl are students of Class VI, VII and VIII at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Palakhed village under Mohkhed police station area of Chhindwara district.

Published: 25th February 2019 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Seven students of Saraswati Shishu Mandir (operated by RSS’s education wing Vidya Bharti) were hospitalized after consuming drinking water from water can be mixed with poisonous substance Celphos in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The seven students, including six boys and a girl are students of Class VI, VII and VIII at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Palakhed village under Mohkhed police station area of Chhindwara district (300 km from state capital Bhopal). Saraswati Shishu Mandir schools are run across the country by Vidya Bharti, the educational wing of BJP’s parent outfit RSS.

According to Dr Ashish who was treating the seven kids admitted at Chhindwara district hospital, the children fell ill in their school after consuming water from the can in which a pouch of Celphos poison was found floating.

“The children were first taken to the local health centre in Mohkhed from where doctors referred them to district hospital. Necessary treatment was immediately started at the district hospital, it seems that the water consumed by the children didn’t have high quantity of Celphos, owing to which there doesn’t seem to any major threat to their lives till now. But since Celphos (Aluminum Phosphide) is a dangerous poison which shows its dangerous effects in up to 24 hours, hence the children have been kept under round-the-clock observation,” said Dr Ashish.  

Celphos (Aluminum Phosphide) is an agricultural pesticide commonly implicated in poisoning.

Confirming the incident to The New Indian Express, Chhindwara district police superintendent Manoj Rai said a case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 328 of IPC (causing hurt by poison with intent to commit offence) and investigations are underway.

Importantly, Chhindwara district houses the Lok Sabha seat from where MP CM Kamal Nath has been elected nine times between 1980 and 2014. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS Celphos spiked water Students Hospitalised

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp