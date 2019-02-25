Home Nation

Silver Jubilee of Army Institute of Technology

The institute also honoured leading industry professionals for their contribution to society.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students of the Army Institute of Technology (AIT), Pune on Sunday celebrated the institution’s silver jubilee with the college having served as a centre for excellence in higher education for over two decades.

Senior defence officers and veterans were invited for the event. Director of the institute, Abhay Bhat, gave an overview of the foundation of the institute and its journey since inception during the event. Lieutenant General SK Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command,  was the chief guest.

On the occasion, Saini underlined the significance of AIT. “It’s a matter of great pride and honour,” Saini said.“The institute now needs to take the next step forward and should be recognised as pioneer in technology and holistic education...” he added.

The institute also honoured leading industry professionals for their contribution to society. Former directors, principals and joint directors were also felicitated. Senior military officers, industry partners of AIT, alumni, and renowned academic personalities, staff and students were part of the celebrations.
The New Indian Express Group (Madurai) partners with AIT by giving merit scholarships to select students. In the function held, 12 such scholarships were given for students of electronics and telecommunication and mechanical. It has been giving these scholarships for the last 15 years. 

Honours

The institute also honoured leading industry professionals for their contribution to society and felicitated senior military officers, AIT alumni and academicians

