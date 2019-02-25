Home Nation

Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service resumes after week's suspension

An official said while PoK residents returned to their homes after staying with their relatives in Kashmir, no Indian citizen went to PoK on the weekly bus service.

SRINAGAR: The Karavan-e-Aman (peace caravan) bus service between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) resumed Monday after being suspended last week in the wake of the deadly suicide car bomb attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama that left 40 personnel dead.

"The Srinaar-Muzaffarabad bus service plied today with 13 passengers crossing the Line of Control," an official said.

"There were eight passengers on the bus from Muzaffarabad. Seven Indian citizens returned home while one fresh guest arrived on the bus," he added.

The Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service was started in 2005 on fortnightly basis as a confidence-building measure between India and Pakistan when the two countries were engaged in a composite dialogue.

The bus service did not ply last Monday.

While no official reason was given for the suspension of the service, the Pulwama car bomb attack was believed to be the reason behind the decision.

