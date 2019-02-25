Trinamool Congress leader shot dead in South 24 Parganas district

By UNI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leader Kartik Naskar and another ruling party worker were shot dead from point-blank range in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district last night, police said here today.

Middle-aged Kartik Naskar, husband of Daria Panchayat chief Swapna Naskar, was brutally attacked with sharp weapons when he was returning home by motorbike from Tangrakhali and then shot from point blank range by unidentified miscreants at Dariajhari More.

He was declared brought dead by the medics at a local hospital last night. Eyewitnesses said another person, who was the pillion rider, has been missing since then.

Canning Police Station Officer Manas Chowdhury had rushed to the spot with reinforcement, but the accused made good their escape.

Before the murder of the TMC leader, another TMC supporter Surat Ali Mondal was also shot dead by some unidentified miscreants at Kultuli last evening.

He was shot dead near his home while returning from the weekly market. Eyewitnesses said some 4/5 youth on motorcycles gunned down Mondal.