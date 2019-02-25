Home Nation

Union minister Ramdas Athawale says RPI(A) will contest two Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra

The RPI-A demanded that any one of South Central Mumbai or North-East Mumbai and any one of Solapur, Ramtek or Latur should be left for it by the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

Published: 25th February 2019

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Republican Party of India (Athawale) (RPI-A) would be contesting two Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra.

The decision in this regard was made at the hi-powered committee of the party on Monday, Union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale has said.

"We would like both the Shiv Sena as well as the BJP to contribute one seat each for our party," Athawale told the media here today after the meeting.

"While deciding on alliance, the RPI-A wasn't taken into confidence and also the RPI-A wasn't invited in a respectful way while the alliance was announced. This has sent a negative message amongst the RPI-A workers all across the nation," Athawale said and added that while the committee took note of the sentiments of party workers, it decided to remain with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance instead of thinking of other options like contesting solo or going with the third or the fourth front.

The RPI-A demanded that any one of South Central Mumbai or North-East Mumbai and any one of Solapur, Ramtek or Latur should be left for it by the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

The BJP would get immense help from the RPI to bring back the NDA government at the centre.

Hence, the RPI-A should get one cabinet berth at centre, 12 seats in assembly elections, One cabinet and 1 state ministers' post and two MLCs over next five years, the resolution at the hi-powered committee said. The resolution also demanded 3 posts of Corporation chairpersons, 80 posts of corporation directors and 30 posts of government committees, Athawale said.

The legislature members of the grand alliance led by BJP, meanwhile, met at Chief Ministers' official residence for dinner today. Members of smaller allies like the Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) of Mahadeo Jankar, Rayat Kranti Party (RKP) of Sadabhau Khot, Shiv Sangram Party of Vinayak mete had a separate meeting before joining in the dinner party at the CM's residence.

"We had finalized the alliance after thorough discussion with all the smaller allies and hence there is no likelihood of any confusion or misunderstanding. However, if there is one we shall sort it out by speaking to such members," CM Devendra Fadnavis said before the dinner party.

