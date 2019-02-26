Calm returns to violence-hit Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI/NEW DELHI: An uneasy calm prevailed in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar on Monday after a series of violent incidents in the past three days that claimed the lives of three people and caused large scale destruction of government and private property. There were no reports of any untoward incidents on Monday.

Itanagar and its adjoining Naharlagun town remained closed for the fifth day. The curfew, clamped in Itanagar and Naharlagun on Saturday, continued while internet services remained suspended.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a meeting with the leaders of over a dozen community-based organisations and apprised them of the state government’s decision to not pursue the issue of granting permanent residence certificate (PRC) to six non-tribal communities such as Adivasi, Deori, Gorkha, Moran, Mishing and Sonowal-Kachari in the future which had triggered the unrest. The CM also announced a compensation of `20 lakh and a government job each to the family members of three persons killed and `10 lakh each for the injured.

The Centre on Monday ruled out the imposition of President’s rule in Arunachal and urged the state government to initiate dialogue with all stakeholders to restore peace. Union minister of state for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju admitted that the state government could not communicate properly with the people on the contentious PRC issue. He also denied that there was any move to replace CM Pema Khandu.

Sack Arunachal CM, demands Congress

Slamming the BJP government for violence in Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju be sacked. In a memorandum to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s office, the Congress blamed the BJP for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “Police and military are shooting innocent people,” Congress said.