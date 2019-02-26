Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: Car bought ten days before convoy attack, owner on run

The owner, Sajjad Bhat, of Anantnag, is a member of the JeM, and bought the car 10 days before the attack.

Published: 26th February 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has tracked down the owner of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco, which was used in the February 14 attack in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The owner, Sajjad Bhat, of Anantnag, is a member of the JeM, and bought the car 10 days before the attack.

The NIA pieced together the remnants of the vehicle, and got help from forensic and automobile experts to identify the vehicle and its owner, an NIA official said, calling it a “significant breakthrough”. The car was first bought in 2011, and passed through at least seven owners before reaching Bhat, NIA officials said.
Officials carried out a raid at Bhat’s house on Saturday, but he could not be traced.

What we know about him

Sajjad Bhat was at home even after the attack. Now on the run, he could have been tipped off about NIA action

School dropout, but studied at reputed Islamic seminary Siraj-ul-Uloom, in Shopian district

An unconfirmed photo of him holding guns emerged on social media on Monday

The picture claimed he is part of a fidayeen squad of the JeM

JeM’s Afzal Guru Squad has attacked army installations in Uri, Pathankot and Nagrota

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Pulwama Terror Attack JeM surgical strike 2 Payback for Pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp