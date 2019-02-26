Pulwama terror attack: Car bought ten days before convoy attack, owner on run

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has tracked down the owner of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco, which was used in the February 14 attack in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The owner, Sajjad Bhat, of Anantnag, is a member of the JeM, and bought the car 10 days before the attack.

The NIA pieced together the remnants of the vehicle, and got help from forensic and automobile experts to identify the vehicle and its owner, an NIA official said, calling it a “significant breakthrough”. The car was first bought in 2011, and passed through at least seven owners before reaching Bhat, NIA officials said.

Officials carried out a raid at Bhat’s house on Saturday, but he could not be traced.

What we know about him

Sajjad Bhat was at home even after the attack. Now on the run, he could have been tipped off about NIA action

School dropout, but studied at reputed Islamic seminary Siraj-ul-Uloom, in Shopian district

An unconfirmed photo of him holding guns emerged on social media on Monday

The picture claimed he is part of a fidayeen squad of the JeM

JeM’s Afzal Guru Squad has attacked army installations in Uri, Pathankot and Nagrota