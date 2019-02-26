Home Nation

Court asks senior ED officials to apprise it of money laundering case against OP Chautala

Chautala is serving imprisonment for illegally recruiting 3,206 Junior Basic Trained (JBT) teachers in Haryana in 2000.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

OP Chautala (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Not satisfied with the responses of ED, a Delhi court has asked the probe agency's three senior officials to apprise it in person of the details of ongoing investigation in an over Rs 6 crore money laundering case against former Haryana chief minister O P Chautala.

Special Judge Kamini Lau sought presence of ED's Joint Director Rajeshwar Singh, Assistant Director D D Negi and Joint Director D S Siddhu before it on March 7 and give details about the status of the investigations, including the role of Chautala's family members, and the manner in which the proceeds of crime were generated and the evidence relating to structuring and layering.

The court noted in its recent order that when it asked the ED's special Public Prosecutor and the investigating officer to provide details regarding generation of proceeds of crime, structuring, layering and projection of the alleged proceeds as legal, they were unable to satisfy it.

It asked the officers to point out the material or evidence related to identification of the properties which are under investigation and the date on which they were projected as "untainted" or legally acquired and its termination date.

The probe agency has been asked to give details of the role of Chautala's wife Sneh Lata and two sons Abhay Singh Chautala and Ajay Singh Chautala and the status of the investigation against them.

The court also asked ED to furnish the status of further investigations relating to remaining immovable properties.

Chautala, not present in the court, sought exemption from personal appearing for the day on the ground that he was 84 years old and was admitted in Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, claiming to be suffering from lower respiratory tract infection.

The court had in January granted bail to Chautala in the money laundering case and imposed various conditions on him, including surrendering his passport before it.

The bail application was opposed by ED's special public prosecutor N K Matta who had said that further examination of the accused was required for identifying the money trail and other suspected beneficiaries in the case.

Chautala, who is out on three-week parole, is serving a 10-year jail term in a separate case related to teachers' recruitment scam.

ED has sought Chautala's prosecution under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had earlier informed the court that disproportionate assets worth Rs 6.09 crore were "illegally generated" by Chautala between May 1993 and May 2006, through corruption and were projected as untainted property by utilising them in the construction and in acquiring movable assets.

Chautala is serving imprisonment for illegally recruiting 3,206 Junior Basic Trained (JBT) teachers in Haryana in 2000.

The CBI had on March 26, 2010 named Chautala in a charge sheet, indicting him for allegedly possessing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore.

The ED had filed a separate case based on the CBI's FIR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
O P Chautala ED

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp