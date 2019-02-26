Home Nation

Culture and history of Northeast under attack from BJP-RSS: Rahul Gandhi

He was critical of the Modi government for waiving off the loans of a section of industrialists including Anil Ambani.
 

Published: 26th February 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​ (File | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged the cultures, languages and lifestyles of the people of Northeast were under attack from the BJP-RSS. 

“Dangerous attacks are being carried out in Northeast. The history, languages and lifestyles of people in Northeast are under attack from the BJP-RSS. Arunachal Pradesh burnt. There are attacks in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. They haven’t spared a single state,” Gandhi alleged in his speech at a rally in Guwahati.

He continued in the same vein: “Two youth from Arunachal sustained bullet injuries (during Sunday’s violence in Itanagar). In Haryana, the fight is between Jats and non-Jats. In Maharashtra, people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are being driven out. In Delhi, people from Northeast are being threatened. Women are beaten up in Bangalore. The reason is RSS fans hatred. Our ideology is to unite India”.

Gandhi said there are two ideologies in the country. One that is espoused by the BJP-RSS and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is of anger and violence while the Congress ideology is based on love and brotherhood, he said.

“Ever since the Modi government was installed and the BJP formed government in Assam and some states in Northeast, they started attacking your history and culture. The Congress will protect your history, cultures and languages. It will give a befitting reply to the BJP, Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat,” Gandhi told the crowd. 

He committed that the Congress would restore the special status to Assam and the North East Industrial Policy which the Modi government had “snatched” away. He also promised that if voted to power, the Congress would reopen two paper mills in Assam, address the problem of flood as a national commitment, make Assam the hub of technical education in Northeast and ensure no genuine Indian citizen is left out of National Register of Citizens.

“Unemployment is the biggest problem of the country. Modiji brags about Start-up India and Make in India, but he can give jobs to only one lakh youth a year in the country which is about 450 jobs a day,” Gandhi said.

He said the Congress had promised to waive off the loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh within ten days and the party did it in two days since forming the government in the three states.

“The other day in Parliament, I heard BJP members thumping on the desks for several minutes when Piyush Goelji announced a scheme whereby poor farmers will be given Rs.17 a day which comes to around Rs.3.5 per person. We will show how to clap. We have decided that if we win the polls, which we will, we will ensure minimum income guarantee. Under this, money will be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the poor,” Gandhi said.

He was critical of the Modi government for waiving off the loans of a section of industrialists including Anil Ambani.

“The debt-ridden farmers are crying and committing suicides. The parents of lakhs of students are going through difficult times in repaying educational loans. Modiji cannot waive off their loans but he can waive off loans, amounting to Rs.3.5 lakh crore, of 15 industrialists,” the Congress president said. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi BJP-RSS Arunachal Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp