Home Nation

Delhi allots Rs 100 crore for implementing Swaminathan Committee Report

Last week, the Delhi government conceptualised the implementation of recommendations of the report of Swaminathan Committee on farmers after about a month-long discussion with stakeholders.

Published: 26th February 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday kept Rs 100 for the implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee Report in its Budget 2019-20.

"Delhi government will implement the recommendation of the report. Rs 100 crore has been kept for this in the Budget for 2019-20," he said.

Speaking about the plight of the farmers in his speech, Sisodia said: "When the country was ruled by the British, the farmers had not committed suicides. But when the county is heading towards development, the farmers are committing suicide in the 21st century."

Pointing out that the Aam Aadmi Party's is the first government to implement the recommendations, he said despite being presented in 2006, no government in the county has implemented the Swaminathan Report.

Last week, the Delhi government conceptualised the implementation of recommendations of the report of Swaminathan Committee on farmers after about a month-long discussion with stakeholders.

The recommendations will be launched under the "Mukhya Mantri Kisan Mitra Yojna".

Under the proposed schemes, the minimum support price (MSP) with 50 per cent margin at the cost of production is likely to be Rs 2,616 per quintal for wheat and Rs 2,667 quintal for paddy, an official told IANS.

"The proposed MSP structure is higher than the government of India MSP by Rs 776 per quintal for wheat and Rs 897 per quintal for paddy," he said.

The Development Department has calculated that the government will have to incur an additional liability of Rs 96.38 crore at this MSP.

Sisodia also said that the Delhi government will launch a new scheme "Smart Krishi Yojana", under which the farmers will be provided knowledge of technology for high yielding and high quality variety for agriculture crops, so that farmers can enhance their income.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swaminathan Committee Report Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp