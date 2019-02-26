Four killed, three injured in West Bengal thundershowers

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Four people were killed and three injured in separate incidents caused due to thundershowers that lashed large parts of West Bengal on Sunday night.

While one Pradip Tantaray was killed and three others were injured after being crushed under a pandal erected on the occasion of a house warming ceremony in Manbazar in Purulia district, one Habibul Sheikh of Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur and 16-year-old Mallika Naskar of Kurali village in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas were killed after being struck by lightning on Sunday night.

A tourist, identified as Abhishek and a resident of Paschim Medinipur drowned after his boat capsized due to thundershowers at Jharkhali in Sundarbans on Sunday night.

Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore warned of thundershowers continuing for two more days.

The tempest has caused massive breaking of trees across Kolkata. The minimum temperature has reduced by 3 degrees since the thundershowers.