Home Nation

IAF strikes in Pak: Will support forces in their bid to end terrorism, says Congress after all-party meet

Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters after the meeting that political parties lauded the IAF strikes to destroy terror camps in a "clean" operation as there were no civilian casualties.

Published: 26th February 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj interacts with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at an all-party meeting after IAF's pre-dawn strike on JeM camp (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders of different political parties on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Air Force at an all-party meeting here on operation targeting a terrorist camp in Pakistan, with the Congress saying that it will support security forces in their endeavour to finish terrorism coming into India from outside.

READ | Pakistan expected surgical strike in PoK, had no clue IAF would attack deep inside

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj briefed the leaders, who included CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, TMC's Derek O'Brian, Omar Abdullah of National Conference and Bhartruhari Mahtab from BJD, on the air strike carried out in the early hours.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley, both members of the Cabinet Committee on Security like Swaraj, were also present in the meeting.

READ | IAF air strike: Pakistan drone shot down near Gujarat border

Azad told reporters after the meeting that political parties lauded the IAF strikes to destroy terror camps in a "clean" operation as there were no civilian casualties.

"We will support our security forces in their endeavour to finish terrorism coming into Indian from outside. The good part was that it was a very clean operation," he said.

NCP's Praful Patel, BSP's Satish Mishra and BJP ally Ramdas Athawale also attended the meeting.

READ | Balakot camp located on bank of Kunhar river in KPK; also used by Hizbul

In a swift and precise air strike, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing over 350 terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, less than two weeks after the terror outfit carried out the suicide attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF air strike Balakot Payback for Pulwama Surgical strike 2 IAF all party meet congress Indo pak relations Pakistan Terrorism JeM camps Ghulam Nabi Azad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp