In the supreme court

By Express News Service

Notice to Meghalaya HC on ‘Hindu nation’ remark

New Delhi: Months after controversial remarks made by Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen of the Meghalaya High Court, the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the High Court Registry on a plea seeking expunction of the controversial remarks that India should have been declared a Hindu country during the Partition in 1947. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjiv Khanna issued the notice to the high court registrar on the plea filed by Sona Khan and others. The plea contended that the judgment authored by Meghalaya High Court judge Justice Sen is legally flawed and historically misleading.

Ram Mandir title suit: Hearing to begin today

New Delhi: A day before the Supreme Court Constitution bench is scheduled to begin the hearing into the Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday approached the court for an urgent listing of his plea seeking enforcement of his fundamental right to worship at the disputed site. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked Swamy to be present in the court on Tuesday during the hearing. The case will be heard by a five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

Rafale review petitions to be heard in chambers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the two petitions seeking review of its December 14 verdict that had dismissed pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets. The review petition has been filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The hearing will be conducted in the chambers and not in open court. The review said that the top court had relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover in the court. Besides seeking review of the judgment, they have also sought hearing of the plea in an open court.