India briefs foreign countries on IAF strikes on Pakistan terror camps 

NEW DELHI: Following its airstrike across the LoC on Tuesday, India has started the process of briefing foreign countries about the move.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met the foreign diplomats in the South Block and brief them on the IAF strike carried out at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Foreign diplomats from the US, UK, Russia, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey and six ASEAN nations were briefed by Gokhale.

The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said.

The targets included the control rooms of JeM outfit which carried out a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured.

The JeM control room was completely destroyed in the air strike, sources said.

Pulwama terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

Twelve days after Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, destroying control rooms of JeM and some other infrastructure.