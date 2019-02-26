Home Nation

India briefs foreign countries on IAF strikes on Pakistan terror camps 

Foreign diplomats from the USA, UK, Russia, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey and six ASEAN nations were briefed by the Foreign Secretary.

Published: 26th February 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Gokhale, Foreign Secretary briefs media about the air strike in POK . (Express Photo | Parveen Negi.)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Following its airstrike across the LoC on Tuesday, India has started the process of briefing foreign countries about the move.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met the foreign diplomats in the South Block and brief them on the IAF strike carried out at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Foreign diplomats from the US, UK, Russia, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey and six ASEAN nations were briefed by Gokhale.

The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said.

The targets included the control rooms of JeM outfit which carried out a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured.

ALSO READ | India committed 'aggression', Islamabad has 'right to respond': Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The JeM control room was completely destroyed in the air strike, sources said.

Pulwama terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack. 

Twelve days after Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, destroying control rooms of JeM and some other infrastructure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaish-e-Mohammad Air strike 2 IAF air strike Balakot  Shah Mahmood Qureshi Payback for pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp