NIA carries out raids on separatists, including Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, in Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The NIA Tuesday carried out searches on separatists in the Kashmir valley, including Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, in a terror funding case, officials said.

The NIA sleuths accompanied by local police and CRPF personnel carried out searches at nearly nine places across the valley, which included the house of Nayeem Geelani, son of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, they said.

Besides these, the houses of JKLF leader Yaseen Malik, Shabir Shah, Ashraf Sehrai and Zaffar Bhat were also raided.

The case relates to funds allegedly received by the separatist from Pakistan through hawala channels, the officials added.