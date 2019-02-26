Opposition boycotts Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao's address over RSS links

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Opposition parties boycotted Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao's joint address to the Maharashtra legislature on Monday, blaming him for flaunting his RSS links.

During a program at Nagpur, earlier this month, Rao had described the RSS as one of the most secular and inclusive organisations and said it had always respected the right of individuals to practice their own faith. The opposition expressed displeasure over the remarks and also staged demonstrations while shouting slogans against the RSS.

The leader of opposition in legislative council Dhananjay Munde said, “The government has made pompous claims in the Governor’s speech over the last four years and even in the budget. While populist schemes are announced, implementation is ignored. Both these things coupled with the Governor’s sudden love for the RSS left us with no scope but to boycott his address wholesale. We doubt whether it is the governor's address or that of an RSS person.”

On Sunday, opposition parties had boycotted the customary tea party hosted by CM Fadnavis demanding that the state government should not announce any “populist”, or policy decisions, during the six-day session.

Athawale not party to seat deal, but alliance safe

The Republican Party of India (led by Ramdas Athawale) would be contesting two Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra. Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale said, "We would like both the Shiv Sena as well as the BJP to share a seat each with our party." “While deciding on alliance the RPI-A wasn't taken into confidence. But we will stay in the alliance,” he added.

The party has demanded any one of South-Central Mumbai or North-East Mumbai seats and any one of Solapur, Ramtek or Latur. “Our party should get a cabinet berth and 12 seats in the Assembly, besides a cabinet and one state minister’s post, 3 corporation posts, 80 corporation director posts and 30 posts on government panels," he said.