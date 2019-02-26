Opposition boycotts Maharashtra Governor's address due to his RSS links

Home Nation

Ch Vidyasagar Rao earlier had described the RSS as one of the most secular and inclusive organisations and said it had always respected the right of individuals to practice their own faith.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Opposition parties boycotted Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao's address to the joint seating of both the houses of Maharashtra legislature on Monday while blaming him for flaunting his RSS links.

During a program at Nagpur earlier this month, Rao had described the RSS as one of the most secular and inclusive organisations and said it had always respected the right of individuals to practice their own faith.

The opposition expressed displeasure over the remarks and stayed away from the governor's customary address to mark the beginning of the budget session of state legislature. They also staged demonstrations at the entrance of legislative assembly and shouted slogans condemning the RSS.

"Gandhi Hum Sharminda Hain, Tere Katil Jinda Hain," they said.

While explaining the opposition's stand, leader of opposition in legislative council Dhananjay Munde said, "The government makes pompous claims in the Governor's speech. This has been going on for past four years. The same things happen in case of a budget. There populist schemes are announced and implementation is ignored. Both these things coupled with the Governor's sudden love for the RSS left us with no chance but to boycott his address."

"We are doubtful if it will be the governor's address or that of a RSS person," he added. On Sunday, opposition parties boycotted the customary tea party hosted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the eve of the interim budget session.

They said the state government should not announce any "populist" or policy decisions during the six-day session.

