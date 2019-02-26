Police arrests injured PLFI ultra Santosh Yadav from Ranchi

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Wanted Santosh Yadav, said to be second in command in the banned Naxal outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), who got injured in a police encounter in Gumla on Sunday, was arrested from his home in Ranchi on Monday.

Three PLFI ultras had been killed in the encounter during a joint search operation conducted by 209 CoBRA Battalion of CRPF and State Police in Gumla early in the morning on Sunday. Seven firearms, including 2 AK-47 Rifles, were also recovered during the search operation which was conducted immediately after the encounter.

"Wanted PLFI commander Santosh Yadav, also having a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head was arrested from his home in Ranchi. As he was injured after receiving bullets during a police encounter in Gumla on Sunday, he has been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for medical assistance," said Ranchi range DIG AV Homkar.

It is believed that around 4-5 PLFI ultras had also received bullet injuries who managed to escape from the site, intensive search operation has been launched for their arresting he added.

According to Police, after receiving bullet injuries, Yadav somehow escaped from the encounter site and was taking shelter at his home in Ranchi.

"After getting a tip-off that he was hiding in his home, police came into action and arrested him at around 2:30 am in the midnight and took him directly to RIMS," said the DIG.

Earlier on Sunday, three Naxals, including Gujju Gope, a close aide of PLFI Chief Dinesh Gope were killed during an encounter with security forces in Gumla.

Gujju Gope, according to Police had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head and was wanted in at least 38 cases registered in Gumla and other adjoining districts. EoM