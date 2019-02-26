Home Nation

Police arrests injured PLFI ultra Santosh Yadav from Ranchi

Three PLFI ultras had been killed in the encounter during a joint search operation conducted by 209 CoBRA Battalion of CRPF and State Police in Gumla early in the morning on Sunday.

Published: 26th February 2019 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RANCHI: Wanted Santosh Yadav, said to be second in command in the banned Naxal outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), who got injured in a police encounter in Gumla on Sunday, was arrested from his home in Ranchi on Monday.

Three PLFI ultras had been killed in the encounter during a joint search operation conducted by 209 CoBRA Battalion of CRPF and State Police in Gumla early in the morning on Sunday. Seven firearms, including 2 AK-47 Rifles, were also recovered during the search operation which was conducted immediately after the encounter.

"Wanted PLFI commander Santosh Yadav, also having a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head was arrested from his home in Ranchi. As he was injured after receiving bullets during a police encounter in Gumla on Sunday, he has been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for medical assistance," said Ranchi range DIG AV Homkar.

It is believed that around 4-5 PLFI ultras had also received bullet injuries who managed to escape from the site, intensive search operation has been launched for their arresting he added.

According to Police, after receiving bullet injuries, Yadav somehow escaped from the encounter site and was taking shelter at his home in Ranchi.

"After getting a tip-off that he was hiding in his home, police came into action and arrested him at around 2:30 am in the midnight and took him directly to RIMS," said the DIG.

Earlier on Sunday, three Naxals, including Gujju Gope, a close aide of PLFI Chief Dinesh Gope were killed during an encounter with security forces in Gumla.

Gujju Gope, according to Police had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head and was wanted in at least 38 cases registered in Gumla and other adjoining districts. EoM

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp