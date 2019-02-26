President Kovind, PM Modi present Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

By UNI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday presented the Gandhi Peace Prize for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The President felicitated the awardees at a ceremony at Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

While Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari received the award for the year 2015, Akshaya Patra Foundation and Sulabh International were presented the award for the year 2016 jointly.

Ekal Abhiyan Trust received the prize for the year 2017 while Yohei Sasakawa received the prize for the year 2018. Gandhi Peace Prize for Social, Economic and Political transformation through Non-violence was instituted in the year 1995.

The award comprises an amount of Rs one crore and a citation.

As per para 2 of Chapter VI of Code of Procedure of Gandhi Peace Prize, the Prime Minister is the ex officio Chairman of the five-member jJury which also comprises of Chief Justice of India, Leader of the Opposition recognized as such in the Lok Sabha or where there is no such Leader of Opposition then, the Leader of the single largest opposition party in that House and two eminent persons nominated by the Jury chairman.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Lok Sabha MP L K Advani were nominated by Chairman of the Jury i.e Prime Minister of India as members on the Jury of Gandhi Peace Prize for a period of three years (May 3, 2017 to May 2, 2020). Ministry of Culture, Government of India, invites nominations of persons/organizations in accordance with the provisions of Section 1 of Chapter IV of the Code of Procedure.

This annual award is given to individuals, associations, institutions or organisations who have worked selflessly for peace, non-violence and amelioration of human sufferings particularly of the less-privileged section of society contributing towards social justice and harmony.

The award is open to all persons regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or gender.

Normally, contributions made during ten years immediately preceding the nomination are considered. Older contributions may also be considered if their significance has not become apparent recently.

The award may be divided between two persons/institutions who are considered by the jury to be equally deserving of recognition in a given year. Work by a person since deceased cannot be the subject of an award.

If, however, his death occurred subsequent to a proposal having been submitted to the Jury in the manner stipulated in the Code of Procedure, then a Posthumous Award may be made.

Past awardees if the prize include Dr Julius K Nyerere, former President of Tanzania Dr AT Ariyaratne, Founder President of Sarvodaya Sharamadana Movement, Sri Lanka, Rama Krishna Mission, Baba Amte (Murlidhar Devidas Amte) , Dr Nelson Mandela and Grameen Bank of Bangladesh (jointly), Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa and Indian Space Research Organisation.

This prize was not awarded for the years 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.