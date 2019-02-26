Punjab puts all border districts on high alert

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has its put its border districts on high alert in the wake of the Indian Air Force (IAF) surgical strikes across the Line of Control, undertaken by India as a retaliatory measure in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered a spate of measures as part of the state’s preparedness to deal with any contingency in view of the latest developments at the LoC. The DCs and SSPs of the border areas have been asked to put in place all contingency plans to ensure the protection and safety of the citizens.

As a confidence-building step, Amarinder will himself be visiting the border areas from Pathankot to Ferozepur by road tomorrow he said after a high-level law and order review meeting. The meeting found no need for panic and decided against any move to evacuate the residents of the border areas.

He discussed all aspects of the current situation with the top brass of the police and civil administration.

CM’s Media Advisor Raveen Thukral, who was also present at the meeting, said Amarinder directed the officials to monitor the situation closely and not let down their guard under any circumstances.

The state government was in touch with the union home and defence ministries to remain abreast of the situation. The government was fully prepared to deal with any eventuality, Thukral added.

The Chief Minister, who spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on the situation, earlier tweeted his full support for the surgical strikes. “Great job by the #IndianAirForce. The #IAFStrikes have sent the much-needed signal to Pakistan and the terrorists it’s harbouring - don’t think you can get away with acts like the #PulwamaAttack. Bravo to the #IAF men and my full support for the action,” he wrote.