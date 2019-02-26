Raipur diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Emergency Medical Room at Raipur station

In a first of its kind initiative, the South East Central Railways (SECR) zone has set up an emergency medical room for round the clock medical assistance of passengers at the Raipur station. It’s a part of the Corporate Social Responsibility activity of Sree Narayan Hospital. Initially, first aid will be provided to passengers on platform number 1. The inauguration was attended by Retd chief pharmacist of medical department CH Tirupati Rao, DRM Kaushal Kishore and Dr Sunil Khemka, CEO of Narayana hospital.

Relief on fuel prices likely to continue

Chhattisgarh, which had slashed value added tax (VAT) — about D2.50 — on diesel and petrol last October, is likely to continue with the cut. Officials said the cut will continue till March 31. However, the state government may continue with it because of the general elections even at the cost of absorbing the impact of the rise in fuel prices in the international market. The earlier BJP government had cut the VAT from 25 to 21 per cent on fuel to provide additional relief of D2.50 per litre in the state. Chhattisgarh incurs a loss of D378 crore on VAT cut relief from October 2018 till the end of the current financial year.

‘Ram not vote bank nor political issue’

While reiterating that Ram was an ancestor of both the Hindus and Muslims, yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that he doesn’t believe Ram is either a vote bank or an issue having political resonance. On the proposed construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said it’s a matter of pride while asserting that Ayodhya undisputedly remains the birthplace of Lord Ram. “The issue should be resolved. The country shouldn’t be divided on the name of Ram,” he said. The SC is at present hearing the title dispute in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case.

No phone tapping: CM

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that during previous CM Raman Singh’s tenure, former chief secretary Vivek Dhand used to speak on WhatsApp call for fear of phone tapping. “Such illegal phone tapping is not appropriate in a democracy where people should feel it’s their own government. I assure the people there will be no more phone tapping,” Baghel said, adding that illegal phone tapping is an infringement on the Right to Privacy. Recently, two senior IPS officers were suspended over illegal phone tapping and criminal conspiracy.

