Sonic boom causes panic near India-Pakistan border

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan’s borders with Pakistan have suddenly come alive with firing and bomb blasts in the wake of heightened tensions following the Pulwama attack. Responding to panic-stricken people, the Sriganganagar administration clamped Section 144 as a precautionary measure and sounded an alert on Monday.

Officials said, there was a firing incident at Hindukot area on Saturday morning followed by two blasts within Pakistan near Anupgadh area. The Border Security Force dubbed it an act of desert hunters.

Eyewitnesses at Hindukot —Sukhdev and Hardev Singh, both farmers — said some people from Pakistan came on a vehicle and opened indiscriminate fire at them when they were at their farm, accompanied by two BSF jawans. They, however, did not cross the borderline near pillar marker 278. Police confirmed the incident.

BSF officers said they had registered a complaint with the Pakistan Rangers. Two blasts were recorded near Anupgarh at Gulnajim and Hashim Khan posts in Pakistan, which led to BSF tightening security.