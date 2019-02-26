Western Naval Command on high alert post-air strikes in Pakistan

By PTI

MUMBAI: In the wake of IAF's preemptive air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, the Western Naval Command here is on a high alert and "fully prepared" to tackle any eventualities, an official said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Police are also on a high alert following the air strikes, the official said.

"After the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan in the early hours on Tuesday, the security agencies have put the city on high alert," the official said.

"The Western Naval Command remains alert 24X7. Now, it is fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation in the wake of the air strikes in Pakistan," he said.

The Western Naval Command, headquartered in Mumbai, is one of the three formations of the Indian Navy.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has been one of the most preferred targets for terrorist organisations.

The metropolis has witnessed a series of terror attacks, including explosions in Mumbai suburban trains in July 2006, and the unprecedented attacks of 26 November 2008, when two of the prime hotels, a landmark train station, and a Jewish Chabad house, in South Mumbai, were attacked and sieged.

In a swift and precise airstrike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.