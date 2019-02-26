Home Nation

Daughters of army officers seek protection of forces' human rights

The plea has sought formulation of a policy to curb human rights violations of security force personnel.

Published: 26th February 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army soldiers photo used for representational purposes only. (PTI)

Indian Army photo used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Daughters of two army personnel have approached the apex court seeking protection of human rights of security personnel, who come under attack by mobs while performing their duties.

A bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the Union of India, Ministry of Defence, Jammu and Kashmir and the National Human Rights Commission on the plea filed by 19-year-old Preeti Kedar Gokhale and 20-year-old Kajal Mishra.

The petitioners are daughters of Army officers — one serving and another retired. The plea filed by the duo states, “FIRs are filed against soldiers if they take action in retaliation or in self-defence against the perpetrators of pelting of stones, no similar action is taken against the perpetrators of violence against the armed forces personnel.”

The plea has sought formulation of a policy to curb human rights violations of security force personnel. The petition added that depriving the security personnel of their right to prosecute a person who has committed an offence against them is a violation of their fundamental right to life and liberty. Referring to FIRs being lodged against Army personnel, the plea said cases are being lodged if action is taken against stone pelters in retaliation or self-defence.

The petition termed as shocking a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister’s declaration in the legislative assembly that as many as 9,760 FIRs registered against stone pelters would be withdrawn as they were first-time offenders. Citing the Centre’s stand before the Rajya Sabha last year, the petition said 759 incidents of pelting of stones were reported in J&K in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SC Army Rights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp