Approval granted for purchase of defence equipment worth Rs 2,700 crore

Published: 27th February 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (A ship belonging to the Indian Navy. File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) Wednesday approved acquisition of defence equipment for about Rs 2,700 crore, official sources said.

The meeting of the council, the highest decision-making body for defence purchase, was chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

It granted approval for procurement of three cadet training ships for the Indian Navy, which would be utilised to provide basic sea training for officer cadets including women officer undertrainees.

The ships would be capable of undertaking hospital ship duties, providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, undertaking search and rescue (SAR) missions and non-combatant evacuation operations.

TAGS
Defence acquisition Defence purchase

