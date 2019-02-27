Home Nation

Arun Jaitley appeals to opposition to introspect their joint statement on border standoff, Congress hit back

The 21 opposition parties after their meeting earlier in the day issued a joint statement expressing "deep anguish" over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of armed force

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday appealed to opposition parties to introspect their statement on "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of the armed forces, saying it is being used by Pakistan to bolster their case, drawing a sharp retort from the Congress that it is the ruling party "leadership who require real introspection".

Jaitley hit out at the Opposition, saying why it is alleging that the government is politicising the anti-terror operation when the whole nation is speaking in one voice.

"My appeal to India's opposition - 'Let the country speak in one voice'.Please introspect - 'Your ill-advised statement is being used by Pakistan to bolster its case'."

"The Cross Border terror attack in Pulwama was a reality. The Balakot Operation was India's Anti-Terror preemptive strike to defend its Sovereignty," he said in a series of tweets.

ALSO READ: Time for Modi government to introspect: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on border standoff

Countering Jaitley, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Mr. Jaitley, It's BJP & its leadership who require real introspection. Entire opposition stood as one backing the armed forces & the Govt. Still, Amit Shah & entire BJP resorted to credit-seeking for the sacrifice of our martyrs & indulged in blaming the Congress provocatively."

The 21 opposition parties after their meeting earlier in the day issued a joint statement expressing "deep anguish" over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of armed forces.

They urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

The statement said, "National security must transcend narrow political considerations. The leaders observed that the prime minister has, regrettably, not convened an all-party meeting as per established practice in our democracy."

