Home Nation

Border standoff: Panic as people in Rajasthan villages say metal wreckage fell from sky

Administrative officials said they have informed security agencies to investigate the matter, while defence spokesperson said the incidents in Poshal and Ratasar villages were yet to be ascertained.

Published: 27th February 2019 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

BSF personnel patrolling near the International Border. (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

BARMER: People in two villages in this border area in Rajasthan saw cylindrical wreckage of metal objects falling from sky on Wednesday evening, with some claiming to have heard even explosions, leading to a panic situation in the wake of the ongoing confrontation between India and Pakistan, officials said.

No loss of life was reported due to the falling of the wreckage in the area between 5.30 pm and 6 pm, they said.

Barmer district collector Himanshu Gupta said villagers claimed to have seen cylindrical metal wreckage, which they suspected were of an aircraft.

Detailed information related to the matter is being gathered, Gupta said.

"Nothing concrete can be said until any official information is provided by security agencies," he said.

Barmer SP Rashi Dogra Dudi said security agencies have been informed about the incident and police teams rushed to the spot.

DSP Choutan Surendra Kumar, after investigating the sites, said three different pieces of metal were spotted at three different locations.

TAGS
Pakistan Attacks India Surgical Strike 2 India-Pakistan Border Standoff

