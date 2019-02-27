Home Nation

Delhi-Lahore bus service continuing: DTC Official

In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, the bus service was affected and the number of passengers using it had gone down.

Published: 27th February 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purpose only (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi-Lahore bus service is running as usual, an official said Wednesday.

"The service is continuing. Even today, 10 persons boarded the Lahore-bound bus," Manoj Kumar, the managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), told PTI.

In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, the bus service was affected and the number of passengers using it had gone down.

The DTC buses to Lahore are operated from the Ambedkar Stadium bus terminal near the Delhi Gate.

These buses ply every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) runs buses to Delhi on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the railways said the Samjhauta Express would continue to run as per schedule from Delhi to Attari in India, amidst reports that Pakistan has suspended its operations between Wagah to Lahore on its side.

The tension between India and Pakistan has escalated after Indian fighter jets struck inside the neighbouring country's territory, destroying the biggest terrorist training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) .

The air strike came after the February 14 terror attack by the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

An IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat Wednesday during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes that followed an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes that sparked fears of war.

TAGS
Delhi-Lahore Bus Service

