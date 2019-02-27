Home Nation

IAF air strike: Mumbai on high alert, government asks schools to exercise caution

After intelligence informed Mumbai police to be on high alert, the vigilance and CCTV surveillance has been increased in places like the airport, railway stations, and other key locations.

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: In the wake of air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, the Maharashtra government has called for office bearers of the School & Co. Bus Owner’s Association to ensure the safety of school children keeping the prevailing situation in mind.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state legislature that security has been tightened across the city and appealed to people not to panic.

This comes hours after India carried out air strikes at a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

The terror camp, located in a thick forest area atop a hill, was led by Ustad Gauri, brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, Gokhale said, making a statement before the media, hours after the air strikes using Mirage 2000 were carried out.

In retaliation, Pakistan violated ceasefire in a number of places along the LoC. Heavy shelling was also reported in the region.

