Home Nation

Lot of headway being made in IL&FS matter says corp affairs secretary

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal said no bank or financial institution can declare the accounts of debt-ridden IL&FS and group companies as non-performing assets without its permission.

Published: 27th February 2019 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

IL&FS, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.

A bird flies next to the logo of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) installed on the facade of a building at its headquarters in Mumbai.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The first phase of resolution for problems faced by IL&FS group is expected to be completed in the next few months, as a lot of headway is being made in addressing the issues, a senior official said Tuesday.

On Monday, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said no bank or financial institution can declare the accounts of debt-ridden IL&FS and group companies as non-performing assets without its permission.

"It is moving as per plan. I think a lot of headway is being made and in the next few months, the first phase of resolution should be completed," Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said.

He was responding to a query about the progress being made with respect to IL&FS case. Speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by industry body CII, he emphasised that pro-active steps have been taken regarding the IL&FS matter.

Former Supreme Court judge D K Jain is supervising the resolution process of IL&FS group. Regarding the NCLAT order, he said its scope should not be expanded what it is meant for.

"IL&FS has not gone to IBC. Automatically, the moratorium under the IBC is not applicable. IL&FS management was changed under the Companies Act. There is no direct provision of moratorium," he noted.

"In the overall framework, there is a provision that if liquidation is not the best option, then the tribunal can give whatever dispensation that may be required to allow other best option and in this case, it is a resolution.

"Based on that overall sort of spirit of those provisions, the NCLAT agreed with the government's proposal to allow moratorium. There is no regulatory gap," Srinivas said.

On February 11, the NCLAT Monday allowed 22 companies of crisis-hit IL&FS group to service their debt obligations. Under the plan, the government has categorised IL&FS group companies into green, amber and red based on their respective financial positions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IL&FS NCLAT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp