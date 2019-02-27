Home Nation

News of strike brings closure, relief to kin of slain CRPF men

She is happy like the others who lost their family members in that strike at Pulwama on February 14. 

The families of those slain in the Pulwama attack have been calling for retribution and they expressed satisfaction over Tuesday’s air strike | PTI

NEW DELHI: When the news that the IAF had struck terrorist bases in Pakistan wafted over the radio from a neighbor into Sanmati Bodo’s home in Guwahati, it acted like the proverbial balm to her wounded soul.

The widow of widow of Maneshwar Basumatary, a CRPF brave who laid down his life at Pulwama, said, “I could not sleep ever since my husband died. Tonight, I will. God knows how anxiously I had waited for such a day.” 

“Yeh dil maange more,” was the instant reply of Ranjit, the brother of Ajit Kumar Azad of Unnao in UP. “It’s a strong message, but it should have gone earlier”, he said. 

The families have been feeling the pinch of the absence of their bread providers, their suffering showing through what Mita, wife of Bablu Santra said in Kolkata: “This strike will not bring back my husband. The government will dowhat it needs to, but we don’t want any son martyred”. At Sudip Biswas’s home, his father Sanyasi was in a jubilant mood. “My son won’t return but others should,” he said, lauding the action.   

In Mumbai, Vandana the widow of constable Nitin Rathod choked with emotion but said, “I hope this is only the beginning. I wish 5000 of them are claimed in return”. In Bihar, Ram Niranjan Thakur, the father of fallen hero Ratan Kumar celebrated by by smearing neighbours with colour in Bhagalpur. “I feel lighter now”, he said.

Rajasthan lost five sons. But on Tuesday, Madhubala, wife of Hemraj Meena celebrated. “We finally have peace”, she said. Rohitash Lamba’s brother Jitendra said, “The action was well taken and my city is celebrating”.
(With inputs from Aishik Chanda, Namita Bajpai, Anand ST Das, Rajesh Asnani and Abhijit Mulye) 
 

