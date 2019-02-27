Home Nation

Official Pakistan view: Why PAF struck across LoC

The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, these officials said. There are unconfirmed reports that a Pakistan F16 was shot down.

LoC Ceasefire Violation

Pakistani fighter jets on Wednesday violated Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, senior Indian officials said.

Below is the press release from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the incursion by the Pakistan Air Force: 

Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace. This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence.

Pakistan has therefore, taken strikes at non-military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm.

That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight. For the last few years, India has been trying to establish what they call “a new normal” a thinly veiled term for doing acts of aggression at whatever pretext they wish on a given day.

If India is striking at so-called terrorist backers without a shred of evidence, we also retain reciprocal rights to retaliate against elements that enjoy Indian patronage while carrying out acts of terror in Pakistan.

We do not wish to go to that route and wish that India gives peace a chance and to resolve issues like a mature democratic nation.

Earlier, Major Gen Asif Ghafoor, the official PR person of the Pakistan Armed Forces claimed that two India aircraft were shot down and one India pilot had been held by Pakistan troop. 

