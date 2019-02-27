Opposition joint statement good news for Pakistan: Union minister Prakash Javadekar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP on Wednesday hit back at the opposition for its joint statement that it was politicising the sacrifices of armed forces, saying the allegations were "baseless" and such remarks are being used by the Pakistani media to show that Indian parties are not united in the fight against terror.

Addressing a press conference here, Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said the allegations levelled by the opposition are "baseless".

He also said the joint statement was being used by Pakistani media to project that the Indian polity was not united in its fight against terror.

"Who is happy (with the joint statement)? Pakistan, its army and its media," Javadekar said.

He said in such situations, parties should think how their remarks and statements are reflected and used to create a narrative.

He also showed a clip of a Pakistani news channel to drive home his point.

Twenty-one opposition parties Wednesday expressed anguish over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of armed forces and urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

After a meeting, which lasted over three hours, in the Parliament Library, the leaders of these parties issued a joint statement, expressing concern over the prevailing security situation in the country.

"Anguished over blatant politicisation of sacrifices of armed forces by ruling party. Urge government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity, integrity.

"National security must transcend narrow political consideration," the joint statement said.