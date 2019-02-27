Home Nation

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation on sixth consecutive day, fires mortars in Poonch

Published: 27th February 2019 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan in Pallanwal sector about 75 kilometers from Jammu.(FILE | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani army Wednesday violated ceasefire for the sixth consecutive day and resorted to firing and heavy mortar shelling on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting Indian Army to retaliate befittingly.

The Indian Army destroyed five Pakistani posts along the Line of Control in J&K on Tuesday night in a befitting retaliation to firing from across the border, resulting in a "number of casualties" to Pak troops, officials said.

Five jawans suffered injuries in the heavy Pakistan shelling, they said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Mendhar, Balakote and Krishnagati sub-sector in Poonch district since 7 pm, officials said.

Indian troops retaliated strongly, they added.

There was night-long heavy firing and mortar shelling along LoC in most areas in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday.

The Pakistani troops were seen firing mortars and missiles from civilian houses, using villagers as human shields.

The Pakistani army used heavy weaponry, firing 120-mm mortar targeting civilian hamlets.

All schools and educational institutes remained closed in a 5-km radius along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Wednesday.

Authorities have ordered a temporary closure of educational institutions in a 5-km radius along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Thursday too.

They have asked all the border dwellers to remain inside their homes and to not move outside in view the apprehension of the shelling by Pakistan.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violation, numbering 2,936 by Pakistani troops, in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India, despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.

Amid mounting tensions between the two countries, following the Pulwama terror attack on Feb 14 and an Indian air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed camp inside Pakistan Tuesday, people along the LoC and the International Border are living in fear.

Comments

