Home Nation

Security threat in Mumbai might curtail assembly session

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called a meeting of all party leaders in the assembly on Wednesday evening after both the houses were adjourned.

Published: 27th February 2019 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai police. Image for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Muley
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The renewed security threat in wake of the tension on the border might force the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature to be curtailed, sources have said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called a meeting of all party leaders in the assembly on Wednesday evening after both the houses were adjourned. Mumbai police commissioner Subodh Jaiswal and DGP Datta Padsalgikar too attended the meeting.

Various aspects of the renewed threat perception in Mumbai and Maharashtra were discussed at the meeting after which CM proposed curtailment of the already short session. Though any decision wasn’t made at the meeting, the session is likely to end after the houses approve the vote on account for first four months of the next fiscal year, sources said.

ALSO READ | IAF air strike: Mumbai on high alert, government asks schools to exercise caution

Assembly session leads to a heavy concentration of VVIPs in the city. This, in turn, adds to the pressure on already overstrained security forces. Hence, security advice had been sent to the government to keep the session at the minimum, sources said. The budget session, which generally lasts for around five weeks, was already boiled down to a week due to the possibility of elections being announced. The session began on February 25 and was to end on March 2. However, now, it might end on Thursday, sources said.

Meanwhile, minister of state for home Deepak Kesarkar said that there was no need for panic, though the security across the city and the state have been heightened. ‘‘Mumbai is always on alert. It has been moved on high alert mode,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, all unit commanders of all security agencies across the state were asked on Wednesday to follow all standards relating to a high-alert scenario, while the citizens were appealed to be on a lookout for danger and police stations were asked to be actively connected with their informers.

The coastlines too are being monitored closely and important cities like Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Nagpur too have been moved on high alert apart from Mumbai. Schools in Mumbai have issued guidelines for parents and students asking them to follow certain rules, while crowded areas like hotels, beaches, markets and railway stations are under strict vigil, police sources have said.

Security was tightened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), where armed police and dog squads have been deployed in the area of cargo complex, major hotels in its vicinity along with the airport terminal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Mumbai Terror Alert Security Threat in Mumbai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp