As Indo-Pak standoff intensifies, PM Modi says India will fight, live, work and win as one

He was interacting with about one crore BJP workers in 15,000 locations through video conference.

Published: 28th February 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the National Youth Parliament Festival, 2019 Awards function, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It is necessary to ensure that nothing is done to dent the morale of the security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, a day after Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in response to Indian forces targeting a JeM terror camp in its territory.

Modi said India will fight, live, work and win as one and nobody can create hurdles in its march towards development.

He was interacting with about one crore BJP workers in 15,000 locations through what the party said was the "world's largest video conference".

  • V Srinivas
    Our country is safe under Modi 's leadership. I hail him and wish sucfess in future too
    10 hours ago reply
