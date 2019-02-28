As Indo-Pak standoff intensifies, PM Modi says India will fight, live, work and win as one

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It is necessary to ensure that nothing is done to dent the morale of the security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, a day after Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in response to Indian forces targeting a JeM terror camp in its territory.

Modi said India will fight, live, work and win as one and nobody can create hurdles in its march towards development.

He was interacting with about one crore BJP workers in 15,000 locations through what the party said was the "world's largest video conference".